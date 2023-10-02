State of Emergency, Epic Flooding Closes Many Roads In New York State

Officials described this weekend's historic weather as a hurricane or a nor'easter, just missing one part.

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for the Hudson Valley, as well as New York City and Long Island.

State Of Emergency Declared For Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City

Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding In Parts Of New York City Getty Images loading...

Hochul warned of significant and dangerous rainfall. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for a number of counties in the state including Westchester, Rockland and Putnam Counties.

Hochul and forecasters weren't wrong, and as the band of heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of downstate.

Cleanup From Flooding, Stunning Flood Numbers New York State

Roads Across Hudson Valley, New York State Closed Due To Flooding

The flooding caused the following closures across New York

Bronx River Parkway Both Directions, at Palmer Avenue, Yonkers

Bronx River Parkway Both Directions, at Exit 21 – NY 119 – Tarrytown Road; Chatterton Avenue, White Plains

Sprain Brook State Parkway Both Directions, between START ROUTE Sprain

Brook State Parkway and Exit – NY 100, Eastchester

Bronx River Parkway Northbound, at Cross County Parkway, Mount Vernon

Sprain Brook State Parkway Northbound, at Jackson Avenue, Greenburgh

NY 117 Both Directions, at Old House Lane, New Castle

Saw Mill River Parkway Both Directions, between I-287; Ramp and Exit 20 – I-87, Greenburgh

Canva Canva loading...

Northern State Parkway eastbound at Meadowbrook State Parkway – left lane flooded, DOT on site

Long Island Expressway North Service Road near Lakeville Road – all lanes flooded, but passable.

Southern State Parkway westbound near the Cross Island Parkway/Belt Parkway interchange – left and center lanes flooded, DOT on site

Tree removed from Wantagh State Parkway northbound at Sunrise Highway

Wantagh State Parkway and Bay Parkway – flooding cleared

Ramp from Crooked Hill Road to northbound Sagtikos State Parkway – flooding cleared; DOT on site and pumping

Officials don't expect cleanup to cause much of a travel issue on Monday.

