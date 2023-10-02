State of Emergency, Epic Flooding Closes Many Roads In New York State
Officials described this weekend's historic weather as a hurricane or a nor'easter, just missing one part.
On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for the Hudson Valley, as well as New York City and Long Island.
State Of Emergency Declared For Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City
Hochul warned of significant and dangerous rainfall. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for a number of counties in the state including Westchester, Rockland and Putnam Counties.
Hochul and forecasters weren't wrong, and as the band of heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of downstate.
Cleanup From Flooding, Stunning Flood Numbers New York State
Roads Across Hudson Valley, New York State Closed Due To Flooding
The flooding caused the following closures across New York
- Bronx River Parkway Both Directions, at Palmer Avenue, Yonkers
- Bronx River Parkway Both Directions, at Exit 21 – NY 119 – Tarrytown Road; Chatterton Avenue, White Plains
- Sprain Brook State Parkway Both Directions, between START ROUTE Sprain
- Brook State Parkway and Exit – NY 100, Eastchester
- Bronx River Parkway Northbound, at Cross County Parkway, Mount Vernon
- Sprain Brook State Parkway Northbound, at Jackson Avenue, Greenburgh
- NY 117 Both Directions, at Old House Lane, New Castle
- Saw Mill River Parkway Both Directions, between I-287; Ramp and Exit 20 – I-87, Greenburgh
- Northern State Parkway eastbound at Meadowbrook State Parkway – left lane flooded, DOT on site
- Long Island Expressway North Service Road near Lakeville Road – all lanes flooded, but passable.
- Southern State Parkway westbound near the Cross Island Parkway/Belt Parkway interchange – left and center lanes flooded, DOT on site
- Tree removed from Wantagh State Parkway northbound at Sunrise Highway
- Wantagh State Parkway and Bay Parkway – flooding cleared
- Ramp from Crooked Hill Road to northbound Sagtikos State Parkway – flooding cleared; DOT on site and pumping
Officials don't expect cleanup to cause much of a travel issue on Monday.
