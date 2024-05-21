Horrific Tragedy: Upstate New York Grandparents, Grandchild Killed By Train

An Upstate New York family is mourning the tragic loss of a 6-year-old boy and his grandparents. You can help the family.

The North Tonawanda Police Department confirmed three people were killed when a truck was hit by an Amtrack train.

3 Killed By Train In Upstate New York

It happened Friday around 8 p.m.

Police report a Dodge pickup truck with three people inside was hit by a train in North Tonawanda, New York.

Amtrak officials told CBS the truck "was obstructing the track at the time of the crash." Despite "every effort to help save the three individuals inside the vehicle," all three were pronounced deceased.

Police only released their ages and genders. A 69-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.

NBC later identified the deceased as David McGinn, 69, Olive Geldart, 66, both of North Tonawanda and Ra'Mari Geldart, 6, of Buffalo.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers were set up for the family. As of this writing, one has raised over $2,300 while the other has nearly raised $3,600.

David and Olive are Ra'Mari's grandparents.

The train was traveling north from New York City to Niagara Falls.

Investigation Ongoing In Western New York

A witness told WGRZ they believe a traffic stop is what prevented the pick up truck from crossing.

Police didn't release more information.

"Currently there is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time."

There were no reported injuries to the 21 passengers or Amtrak crew.

