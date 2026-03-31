The Hidden Hero Mission Inside This New Hudson Valley Snack

It looks like a bag of pretzels, but the story behind it involves a grenade attack, a lifetime of service, and more.

A Hudson Valley man who spent decades serving his country and community is now taking on a very different mission, and it starts with pretzels.

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Ryan Law, now based in Highland, has launched a new business called Freedom Fighters.

Law grew up in St. Lawrence County and always knew he wanted to serve. Inspired by his grandfather, he set his sights on law enforcement early. Before he was old enough, he joined the U.S. Army, where he developed the discipline and leadership that would shape the rest of his life.

During a deployment overseas, Law was injured in a grenade attack. His recovery, he says, was powered by the support of fellow veterans and their families.

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After leaving the military, he continued serving here in New York, working nearly five years as a corrections officer. While working overnight shifts, he pushed even further, attending a police academy part-time and later becoming a drill instructor, helping train the next generation of officers.

At one point, he even served as a PBA president representing multiple agencies.

Where Freedom Fighters Was Born

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Law just launched Freedom Fighters, a pretzel brand with a mission to support veterans and first responders.

The company focuses on premium hard sourdough pretzels made with simple ingredients like flour, butter, yeast, and salt. The pretzels are produced in Pennsylvania, but the mission is rooted right here in New York.

"Pretzels checked every box for," Ryan told Hudson Valley Post. "They’re a top-performing snack category, but what really stood out was the opportunity to do something different. We didn’t want to be just another chip on a shelf. We wanted a product with character and purpose.

He's also building a brand that "gives back." Law says he built the brand to honor veterans, service members, and first responders.

His company is partnering with Folds of Honor to help fund scholarships for families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

Where To Find Locally

The brand is already starting to show up in local restaurants, organizations, and retail locations, with plans to expand even further.

Ryan tells us you can currently purchase his pretzels at three locations at SUNY New Paltz, which is open to public, and Crew Restaurant & Bar, where they’ve been receiving great feedback.

He's also in talks with several other businesses across the Hudson Valley. He expects these deals to close very soon. (We will update this article if more information is released.

Ryan tells us he's also preparing to launch online sales through Shopify in the near future.

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"Customers will be able to purchase themed packs including the 'Squad Pack,' 4 bags, 'Platoon Pack,' 8 bags, and the 'Freedom Pack – Send to a Soldier,' 12 bags, which ties directly into our mission of supporting those serving overseas," Ryan told Hudson Valley Post.

In attention, he was accepted to attend the Military Entrepreneurship Forum on April 1.

"After reviewing my brand and story, the organizers invited me to be the featured veteran-owned business in the event Business Showcase," he said. "It was an incredibly humbling opportunity and something I’m very grateful for."

The event's sponsor, Fiserv, will be purchasing 300 bags of his pretzels to give out to attendees.

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For Law, Freedom Fighters is just another way to serve. Only this time, instead of a uniform, he’s doing it with a bag of pretzels and a mission that hits close to home.

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