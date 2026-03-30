No Kings Photos: Massive Protests Erupt Across New York

Organizers say millions of Americans joined in on Saturday. See the images from the front lines.

Huge protests against President Trump took place across New York State, the U.S. and in cities around the world.

Hundreds Of No Kings Rallies Held Across New York State On Saturday

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Organizers say this Saturday's "No Kings" rallies drew roughly eight-million Americans to the streets to protest the recent actions of Trump and his administration.

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"When our families are under attack, and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence. America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear. It belongs to us, the people," organizers said about the event.

Photos: About 400,000 Marched In New York City

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It's estimated that 350,000 to 400,000 people marched in New York City alone. About 100,000 attended the No Kings protest in New York City in October.

Largests No Kings Protest In History

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The March 2026 protest was the third and largest in the "No Kings" series. Before the protests were organized, it was predicted that it would be the biggest No Kings protest.

NYPD: No Arrests

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The NYPD reported that "tens of thousands" marched peacefully. Police say there were zero protest-related arrests.

30 Planned Events In The Hudson Valley

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Across the entire state, there were over 100 individual demonstrations planned, including over 30 Anti-Trump protests in the Hudson Valley. The protests came as Trump's approval ratings have fallen to 36 percent, and gas prices continue to soar a month into the war with Iran.

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Anti-Trump protests also drew large crowds in Europe, including in London, Paris, Rome, Munich, and Berlin.

The protests came as Trump's approval ratings have fallen to 36 percent, and gas prices continue to soar a month into the war with Iran.

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What is President Trump’s America First Priorities? January 20, 2025 briefing statement from the White House Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

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