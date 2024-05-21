Shocking ‘Endless’ Reason For Massive Closures In New York
After closing over 10 New York locations, Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy and revealed the reason for these drastic moves.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post learned Red Lobster is closing nearly 100 locations across the country, including many in New York.
We soon learned more locations in New York closed. See the full list of New York closures below.
11 New York Red Lobster Locations Suddenly Close
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Red Lobster Closes Locations In Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Nanuet, Scarsdale, Lakewood, Buffalo, Amherst, Williamsville, Rochester, Stony Brook, Watertown
Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported the future of the popular eatery was in danger because owners were considering filing bankruptcy.
After announcing plans to close about 100 locations nationwide, Red Lobster was hoping to find a buyer to avoid bankruptcy.
Red Lobster Files For Bankruptcy
On Sunday, the company officially filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company didn't announce any more closures and plans to keep its remaining locations open by selling the remaining locations to its group of lenders.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Investigation Into Endless Shrimp Promotion
The company is now also investigating how the chain's majority owner, Thai Union, handled the "endless shrimp" promotion.
That promotion caused $11 million in losses, according to court documents.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
During the promotion, Red Lobster faced a major shrimp shortage and ended relationships with two shrimp suppliers. This made Thai Union the exclusive shrimp supplier for Red Lobster leading to higher costs, according to Reuters.
50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
Keep Reading:
New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains
Fast Food Secrets You Need to Know
Fast Food Secrets You Need to Know
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham