More Candy Sold At Walmart, Target, Other Stores In New York State May Kill

A massive candy recall is expanding across New York State.

Over 30 products sold in popular stores across the Empire State can cause serious health issues.

White Candy Products Recalled

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported Palmer Candy Company from Sioux City, Iowa, is recalling its “White Coated Confectionary Items.”

The recalled candy was sold across New York State in Walmart Target and Dollar General.

More Items Added To Recall, Updated Best By Dates

This week, the FDA added more candy to the recall and updated best-by dates for several products.

Patriotic White Fudge Cookies (13.5oz) and Drizzled Caramel Corn (5oz and 12oz) were added to the recall.

The photos above and below shows the complete recall list with all of the updated best-by dates.

May Be Contaminated With Salmonella

The recall was issued because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the FDA.

The Iowa company was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers.

Dangers Of Salmonella

Salmonella is an organism which can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Healthy people typically experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA states.

No illnesses have been reported, as of this writing.

