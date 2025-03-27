Staffing Shortages Blamed After 4 Hudson Valley Firefighters Hurt
Four fighters were injured in the Hudson Valley saving lives while battling a major fire that left four people homeless.
The blaze started around 2 p.m. in the City of Newburgh on Monday.
City Of Newburgh Fire
The first started on the porch at 23 North Robinson Avenue. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire in the back of the building, going into first floor.
A person stuck on the first-floor was saved by firefighters and turned over to EMS for treatment.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The fire continued to spread, through the interior walls, going up to the second floor and reaching the roof.
The fire was fully contained by 3:40 p.m.
5 People Injured In Fire, Including 4 Firefighters
Officials say five people and four firefighters were all injured.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
Three of the four injured firefighters and one resident were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment. All are expected to make a full recovery, firefighters say.
Residents are upset the City of Newburgh Fire Department still isn't "anywhere near properly staffed."
"(The) City (of Newburgh) still does nothing to have firefighter numbers anywhere near properly staffed," the Dutchess county scanner feed wrote on Facebook while sharing the firefighters press release. "FIREFIGHTERS, RESIDENTS & PROPERTY are all at additional risk with such a small number of firefighters working. They are exploited because they will do anything & everything possible regardless of risk!"
Four City Of Newburgh Residents Displaced
Four residents have been displaced. They are now receiving help from the American Red Cross.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
"The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not suspicious in nature," the City of Newburgh Fire Department stated on Facebook.
The ABC's of Fire Safety
The ABC's of Fire Safety
Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell
10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews
These Common Garage Items Could Destroy Your New York Home
7 Items New York Should NEVER Store in Their Garage in the Winter
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart