Staffing Shortages Blamed After 4 Hudson Valley Firefighters Hurt

Four fighters were injured in the Hudson Valley saving lives while battling a major fire that left four people homeless.

The blaze started around 2 p.m. in the City of Newburgh on Monday.

City Of Newburgh Fire

Google Google loading...

The first started on the porch at 23 North Robinson Avenue. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire in the back of the building, going into first floor.

A person stuck on the first-floor was saved by firefighters and turned over to EMS for treatment.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The fire continued to spread, through the interior walls, going up to the second floor and reaching the roof.

The fire was fully contained by 3:40 p.m.

5 People Injured In Fire, Including 4 Firefighters

City of Newburgh Fire Department City of Newburgh Fire Department loading...

Officials say five people and four firefighters were all injured.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Three of the four injured firefighters and one resident were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment. All are expected to make a full recovery, firefighters say.

Residents are upset the City of Newburgh Fire Department still isn't "anywhere near properly staffed."

"(The) City (of Newburgh) still does nothing to have firefighter numbers anywhere near properly staffed," the Dutchess county scanner feed wrote on Facebook while sharing the firefighters press release. "FIREFIGHTERS, RESIDENTS & PROPERTY are all at additional risk with such a small number of firefighters working. They are exploited because they will do anything & everything possible regardless of risk!"

Four City Of Newburgh Residents Displaced

Canva Canva loading...

Four residents have been displaced. They are now receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not suspicious in nature," the City of Newburgh Fire Department stated on Facebook.

The ABC's of Fire Safety

The ABC's of Fire Safety 26 Tips to help keep your home and family safe, including what to do in case of a fire. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

These Common Garage Items Could Destroy Your New York Home