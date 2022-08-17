Spotted Lanternfly Wreaking Havoc in Hudson Valley

Invasive species are becoming a major problem throughout parts of the Hudson Valley.

The Spotted Lanternfly is a planthopper indigenous to parts of China, but it has spread invasively to Japan, South Korea, and the United States. Accidently introduced into South Korea in 2006 and Japan in 2009, the insect has since been considered a pest. It was first recorded in the United States in September of 2014 and as of 2020, it is an invasive species in much of the Northeastern United States.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rockland posted recently posted to social media about the Spotted Lanternfly issue, including the fact that there are infestations of the insects in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. They also stated what to do to help stop the spread. The insects reportedly suck sap and create black mold, destroying trees, vineyards and orchards.

Help us Stop the Spread! If you find one -Take a Picture -Note the Location -Send the Picture and Location to Spottedlanternfly@agriculture.ny.gov

-Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rockland

Bugs in the Hudson Valley

Annoying bugs in the Hudson Valley are not an uncommon occurrence. Just this year alone there have been stories of bugs showing up in the area, including the assassin bug, which looks and sounds nasty but is actually beneficial.

On the other end of the spectrum, there's been word of painful "ghost bugs" swarming around the Hudson Valley. And of course, there are always the annoying stink bugs that have come back to the Hudson Valley in a big way.