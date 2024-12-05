SP: Upstate New York Mother Leaves Toddler Alone To Shop On Black Friday

An Upstate New York mother was arrested while doing Black Friday shopping at Walmart.

Sometimes the deals just aren't worth it.

Schoharie, New York Mother Arrested At Cobleskill, New York Walmart

Google Google loading...

The Walmart in Cobleskill, New York was closed on Thanksgiving. All Walmart stores across the nation were closed for the holiday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State Police responded to the Cobleskill location shortly after the store reopened.

On Black Friday around 2 p.m., New York State Police responded to the Walmart in Cobleskill, NY, for reports of a child left alone in a running unlocked vehicle in the parking lot.

Police say the child's mother, 33-year-old Angelina M. Adamovich, 33, of Schoharie, New York returned to her car with merchandise from Walmart and left before troopers arrived on the scene.

Police: Toddler Left In Car At Walmart As Mother Shopped

Google Google loading...

Police later pulled the car over on Route 7 in Cobleskill.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Authorities report the toddler was found in good health. The mother was allowed to leave pending further investigation.

According to New York State Police, it was later determined that the young child was left unattended in the car for about 45 minutes while the mother shopped at Walmart.

On Saturday, Adamovich was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

Google/Canva Google/Canva loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Cobleskill Town Court on January 7, 2025, and released.

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart Its Critical To Run Away

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart has announced a number of changes in recent months.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes

Walmart also recently confirmed many major changes to its coupon policy.

Keep Reading: