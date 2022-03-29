SP: New York Teens Found Near Hudson River After Burglary in HV

Two teens are now facing felony charges after police investigated a burglary at a store. Police say the teens may be responsible for other robberies in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police in the upper Hudson Valley announced the arrest of two New York teens who are accused of stealing from a gas station in Columbia County.

On Friday, March 25, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old in Greenport, New York. New York State Police from Troop K patrols Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, and Columbia Counties.

Both teens are now facing three felony charges.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were both charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

On Friday at approximately 5:30 a.m., New York State Police troopers were dispatched to the Mobil on the Go on Fairview Avenue in the town of Greenport for a report of a burglary.

By the time police officers arrived at the Mobil on the Go on Fairview Avenue in the town of Greenport, the suspects were gone, according to New York State Police.

New York State Police then used a police dog to search for the suspects.

Investigators of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation with the assistance of the Troop K Bloodhound team located and arrested the two teens nearby.

The teens were arrested in a wooded area, not far from the Hudson River, according to Google Maps.

Greenport Town Park is not far from the Mobil on the Go on Fairview Avenue in the town of Greenport, according to Google Maps.

Both teens were turned over to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for additional ongoing criminal investigations. More information about the alleged additional ongoing criminal investigations wasn't released.

Their names weren't released because of their ages.

