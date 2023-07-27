SP: Drunk Upstate New York Teen Drives Over 100 MPH With 9 In Car
A drunk teenager is accused of driving over double the speed limit with many children inside a small car. Two were wedged in the trunk.
On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop K announced a teen was arrested for allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour while drunk.
Drunk driver with 9 passengers, two in the trunk, stopped in New Lebanon for going over 100, NYSP
On July 23, 2023, New York State Police from the New Lebanon barracks arrested a 16-year-old for four counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated Leandra’s Law, a class E felony. Because of the teen's age, the teen's name wasn't released.
While patrolling State Route 20 in the town of New Lebanon, troopers observed a 2019 Honda Civic allegedly traveling over 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.
During the traffic stop, police determined that the 16-year-old driver was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, police say.
Drunk Teen In Civic Driving With 9 In Car, 2 In Trunk
The vehicle also contained nine juvenile passengers, four of which were under the age of 16, according to New York State Police.
Two of the passengers were wedged into the trunk of the small Honda Civic, officials say.
The unnamed driver was issued the appropriate tickets returnable to the town of New Lebanon court and all juveniles were turned over to their responsible guardians.