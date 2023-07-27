SP: Drunk Upstate New York Teen Drives Over 100 MPH With 9 In Car

A drunk teenager is accused of driving over double the speed limit with many children inside a small car. Two were wedged in the trunk.

On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop K announced a teen was arrested for allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour while drunk.

Drunk driver with 9 passengers, two in the trunk, stopped in New Lebanon for going over 100, NYSP

Google Google loading...

On July 23, 2023, New York State Police from the New Lebanon barracks arrested a 16-year-old for four counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated Leandra’s Law, a class E felony. Because of the teen's age, the teen's name wasn't released.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

While patrolling State Route 20 in the town of New Lebanon, troopers observed a 2019 Honda Civic allegedly traveling over 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

During the traffic stop, police determined that the 16-year-old driver was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, police say.

100826747 Richard Nelson/ThinkStock loading...

Drunk Teen In Civic Driving With 9 In Car, 2 In Trunk

The vehicle also contained nine juvenile passengers, four of which were under the age of 16, according to New York State Police.

Read More: The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

Two of the passengers were wedged into the trunk of the small Honda Civic, officials say.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The unnamed driver was issued the appropriate tickets returnable to the town of New Lebanon court and all juveniles were turned over to their responsible guardians.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.