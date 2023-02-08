SP: 10 Child Sexual Predators Found In New York, More Victims Likely

New York State Police arrested 10 men accusing them of trying to sexually abuse children online. Police hope more victims come forward.

On Tuesday, New York State Police released results from an operation targeting individuals attempting to exploit children online.

10 Arrested In New York State For Trying To Exploit Children, NYSP

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

In September 2022, investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with help from the FBI, conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online.

Ten people were arrested as a result of the multi-day operation.

New York State Police announced seven men were charged with attempted rape in the second degree, a class D felony.

7 Charged With Attempted Rape of Child In New York State

NYSP NYSP loading...

Travis R. Petrey, age 35 from Barbourville, KY

Rene L. St. Pierre, age 54 from Ogdensburg, NY

Michael J. Steria, age 49 from Carthage, NY

Brian T. LaPlatney, age 29 from Harrisville, NY

John W. Brown, age 47 from Chaumont, NY

Aimin Jiang, age 34 from Watertown, NY

David L. Eads, age 51 Brownville, NY

"In the past, Operations such as this have led to the discovery of additional victims at the hands of these offenders," New York State Police stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police Believe More Victims Are Likely

New York State Police released their mugshots because police believe there are more victims and hope more victims come forward.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

"If you or anyone you know is a victim of online enticement, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber tip line (877) 474-KIDS, The New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or The New York State Police Computer Crime Unit in your area," police added.

3 More Arrested

Jonas Santaella was arrested for attempted sexual assault of a child and attempted pandering

Devir Walker was charged with attempted sexual assault of a child and attempted pandering.

Aaron Alonzo Vazquez is facing charges of attempted sexual assault of a child and pandering.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.