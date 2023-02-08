SP: 10 Child Sexual Predators Found In New York, More Victims Likely
New York State Police arrested 10 men accusing them of trying to sexually abuse children online. Police hope more victims come forward.
On Tuesday, New York State Police released results from an operation targeting individuals attempting to exploit children online.
10 Arrested In New York State For Trying To Exploit Children, NYSP
In September 2022, investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with help from the FBI, conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online.
Ten people were arrested as a result of the multi-day operation.
New York State Police announced seven men were charged with attempted rape in the second degree, a class D felony.
7 Charged With Attempted Rape of Child In New York State
- Travis R. Petrey, age 35 from Barbourville, KY
- Rene L. St. Pierre, age 54 from Ogdensburg, NY
- Michael J. Steria, age 49 from Carthage, NY
- Brian T. LaPlatney, age 29 from Harrisville, NY
- John W. Brown, age 47 from Chaumont, NY
- Aimin Jiang, age 34 from Watertown, NY
- David L. Eads, age 51 Brownville, NY
"In the past, Operations such as this have led to the discovery of additional victims at the hands of these offenders," New York State Police stated.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Police Believe More Victims Are Likely
New York State Police released their mugshots because police believe there are more victims and hope more victims come forward.
"If you or anyone you know is a victim of online enticement, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber tip line (877) 474-KIDS, The New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or The New York State Police Computer Crime Unit in your area," police added.
3 More Arrested
Jonas Santaella was arrested for attempted sexual assault of a child and attempted pandering
WOW:‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery
Devir Walker was charged with attempted sexual assault of a child and attempted pandering.
Aaron Alonzo Vazquez is facing charges of attempted sexual assault of a child and pandering.