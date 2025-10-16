Parking Garage Suddenly Collapses In Hudson Valley, New York, Cars Destroyed
A quiet morning in the Hudson Valley turned into chaos when part of a parking garage suddenly collapsed. Cars were crushed, roads shut down, and investigators still can’t explain why.
An investigation is continuing into what triggered the partial collapse of a parking garage in the Hudson Valley.
Parking Garage Collapses In Westchester County, New York
Chaos erupted in downtown White Plains on Wednesday morning when part of a multi-story parking garage suddenly collapsed, crushing cars and triggering a major emergency response.
The partial collapse happened just around 9 a.m. at the garage located near Hale Avenue. Officials say an upper floor gave way, pancaking onto the level below and trapping more than a dozen cars under concrete and steel.
Many cars were damaged, with officials estimating that 14 to 15 vehicles were in the collapse zone.
Authorities confirmed that part of the fifth floor caved in onto the fourth, causing damage to several upper levels as well. Engineers were called in to assess the structural integrity before crews could safely enter the building. That means anyone who parked in the garage isn’t getting their car back anytime soon.
Massive Traffic In Area
The collapse resulted in multiple road closures around South Broadway and Hale Avenue, causing gridlock across downtown White Plains for much of the day. City officials are urging drivers and pedestrians to steer clear of the area while the investigation continues.
The garage, which is privately owned, remains off-limits until engineers determine whether it’s safe to remove the vehicles or if further collapse is possible.
No Injuries Reported, Cause Unclear
Miraculously, no injuries were reported. The collapse happened after the morning rush hour and before other people arrived at work.
For now, the cause of the collapse is still unknown. What’s clear is that White Plains narrowly avoided a tragedy.
