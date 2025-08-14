These Soaps Sold In New York May Actually Kill You

Soap sold in New York State may cause serious and life-threatening infections.

That's according to the FDA who just announced a major recall.

Soap Sold In New York Recalled

FDA FDA loading...

DermaRite Industries, a New Jersey medical supplier is issuing a nationwide recall of its soaps due to the potential of life-threatening bacterial infections, including sepsis.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The recall involves over a dozen skin-cleansing soaps, foams, lotions sold in New York State and across the country. Recalled products include DermaKleen lotion soaps and KleenFoam soap.

Below is the full line of products recalled.

FDA FDA loading...

Cleaning Products Tainted With Micro-Virus That Can Kill

The massive recall was issued after several lots were found to be contaminated with a microbe called Burkholderia cepecia. Health officials say this virus can easily spread from person to person and is difficult to treat, especially in people who are immunocompromised or who have cystic fibrosis or chronic lung disease.

"Risk Statement: Burkholderia Cepacia Complex in these products may result in serious and life-threatening infections," the FDA states.

FDA FDA loading...

Healthy people will likely deal with local infections. Immunocompromised people will get an infection that is more likely to spread into blood bloodstream, leading to life-threatening sepsis, officials say.

As of this writing, DermaRite saysit hasn't received reports of any adverse reactions related to this recall.

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New York using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Richest billionaires in New York