These Soaps Sold In New York May Actually Kill You
Soap sold in New York State may cause serious and life-threatening infections.
That's according to the FDA who just announced a major recall.
Soap Sold In New York Recalled
DermaRite Industries, a New Jersey medical supplier is issuing a nationwide recall of its soaps due to the potential of life-threatening bacterial infections, including sepsis.
The recall involves over a dozen skin-cleansing soaps, foams, lotions sold in New York State and across the country. Recalled products include DermaKleen lotion soaps and KleenFoam soap.
Below is the full line of products recalled.
Cleaning Products Tainted With Micro-Virus That Can Kill
The massive recall was issued after several lots were found to be contaminated with a microbe called Burkholderia cepecia. Health officials say this virus can easily spread from person to person and is difficult to treat, especially in people who are immunocompromised or who have cystic fibrosis or chronic lung disease.
"Risk Statement: Burkholderia Cepacia Complex in these products may result in serious and life-threatening infections," the FDA states.
Healthy people will likely deal with local infections. Immunocompromised people will get an infection that is more likely to spread into blood bloodstream, leading to life-threatening sepsis, officials say.
As of this writing, DermaRite saysit hasn't received reports of any adverse reactions related to this recall.
