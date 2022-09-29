A man wanted for a shooting in New York City was arrested after a very dangerous chase on one of the most dangerous roads in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported on a wild chase from New York City to Putnam County.

Wanted New York City Man Spotted Driving In Westchester, Putnam Counties

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 4:40 p.m., deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office were advised that a vehicle that was wanted by the NYPD for a shooting incident was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway approaching Putnam County, New York.

Deputies were also told the Yorktown Police Department was behind the vehicle attempting to stop it. Deputies quickly responded to the area to assist.

Fleeing New York Driver Makes Very Dangerous Move on Taconic State Parkway

The car was observed exiting at the Bryant Pond Rd exit on the Taconic, where it drove through the gas station off the exit and got back on the northbound parkway, ignoring the lights and sirens of responding Putnam County deputies who were now behind the vehicle, police say.

The vehicle continued north on the parkway and exited at Pudding Street. The car was later found empty in a private driveway on Lake Shore Drive.

Deputies and investigators, along with members of the New York State Police, Carmel, Kent, and Yorktown Police Departments, were able to set up a perimeter in the area and shortly after that located the driver, who was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Shyvarie Hernandez from the Bronx. He was charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless driving along with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Hernandez was transported back to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office where he was processed and released with a future court appearance in Putnam Valley Court.

The vehicle was towed to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and held as evidence for the NYPD.

