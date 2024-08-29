SO: HV Man Admits To Stealing $3,000 Bike From Upstate New York Kid

A boy's $3,000 bike was stolen while fishing with his father in the Hudson Valley. A 61-year-old was soon arrested.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced a Dutchess County man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bike that's worth about $3,000.

$3,000 Bike Stolen In Putnam County, New York

The YT JEFFSY mountain bike, valued at approximately $,2900, was taken by an unknown person last week in Putnam County. The bike belonged to a boy from Philipstown, New York.

JEFFSY states the following on its website about its mountain bikes.

JEFFSY is a refined trail bike for every corner of the map, forged with gravity in its very DNA. It's your partner in crime. Your co-pilot. Your accomplice. It's a friend to push you forward, never holding you back, as together you rise to any challenge. With cutting-edge frame design and innovative features, JEFFSY radiates speed, even at a standstill. This is the next evolution of a proven formula, and with it, we go above and beyond in our pursuit of Trail Excellence

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office was called about a larceny at North Highlands Town Park. Deputies on the scene talked with the boy and his father.

They told officers the boy rode the expensive mountain bike to the park to go fishing with his father.

Dutchess County, New York Man Arrested

Sheriff's Office investigators were brought in and quickly developed a possible suspect and interviewed him the next day, officials say.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, investigators interviewed 61-year-old Roy J. Bishop of Fishkill, who admitted to stealing the $2,900 bike.

Bishop returned the bike and was charged with one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Philipstown Court.

