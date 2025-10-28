Snowstorm May Ruin Thanksgiving For Many In New York

Weather experts now say winter could wake up just in time for Thanksgiving.

In its 2025/2026 Winter preview, the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts the "snowiest periods" in Upstate New York will be mid-November, early and mid-December, and early February.

NOAA Climate Prediction Center Predicts November Snow In New York

November is just days away, and it appears the Old Farmer's Almanac might be right about snow in November.

The County Herald Weather Center looked up the latest update from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

After a mild start to November, winter might finally wake up in Upstate New York. Forecasters predict that colder air and lake-effect systems could bring the first measurable snow of the season around Thanksgiving week.

Snow Could Fall In Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo, and the Hudson Valley Before Thanksgiving

The NOAA says temperatures should be warmer than usual in the early parts of November, but that won’t last.

By mid-to-late November, a shift toward colder, wetter weather could drop light to moderate snow across Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.

The Hudson Valley and eastern parts of the state might deal with flurries or a quick wintry mix around turkey-time, especially if temperatures dip fast right before Thanksgiving.

Below is when the Empire State typically sees its first measurable snowstorm.

Find out where the heaviest Thanksgiving Snow is predicted in New York below these dates.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Heaviest Thanksgiving Snow In These Areas Of New York

The heaviest early snow is expected in western and central New York, where lake-effect systems could finally kick into gear.

Those areas might deal with around 100 inches of snow this winter!

