Snooki Hosting Meet-And-Greet at ‘Perffff’ Hudson Valley Store

Snooki is coming back to the Hudson Valley to take selfies, sign autographs, help customers shop and more.

In September 2020, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shocked the Hudson Valley when she announced she was opening her second Snooki Shop on Main Street in Beacon.

"We are opening up our second location of the Snooki Shop in Beacon NY, where I grew up in the Hudson Valley. So I'm super excited to go back to my roots but also excited for all of you to be able to have the Snooki Shop in Beacon, NY on Main Street. So get ready because it's happening and I cannot wait," Polizzi said in a video to announce the opening.

The store opened in October with the "Princess of Poughkeepsie" showing off her Beacon store that she says sells "trendy casual to chic" clothes and accessories inspired by her own fashion."

The reality TV star has hosted special VIP hopping experience's where she poses for selfies with fans, helps customers shop and signed autographs at her Madison, NJ Snookie Shop and now Snookie is bringing her VIP experience to the Hudson Valley.

"How perffff is my Beacon location?! We’re at 508 Main St," Snooki wrote this week about her Beacon store on Instagram.

On April 24, Snooki will be at her Beacon store helping VIPs shop and taking pictures. You must purchase a ticket to the event. VIP guest will receive:

A custom Goodie Bag upon entry - made specifically by Nicole. Items inside the bag include Nicole’s favorite items.

25% Off your total purchase.

All purchased items will be bagged in our limited edition VIP Snooki Shop Reusable Tote Bags

A one-on-one shopping experience with Nicole, who will be taking pictures with all of our VIPS!

You are automatically entered into a VIP giveaway where two random winners will win a Snooki Shop surprise bundle bag of items.

Due to COVID-19 officials will only allow 25 percent capacity at the event. All attendees must wear a mask and temperatures will be taken at the door. Officials also ask everyone to practice social distancing while interacting and taking photos with Snooki.

