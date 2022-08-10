Take a look inside one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated hot spots.

On Wednesday, July 27, "The Academy," one of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, officially opened its doors to the public.

The Academy Is Officially Open in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County New York

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post got a unique tour of the region's newest "eating and drinking destination."

The Academy is located at 33 Academy Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, in the heart of the city's central business district.

The Academy was developed by Eric Baxter, Amanda Baxter, Daniel Rieger and Jonathan Gatsik. It was developed, designed and "built by locals with a love for their hometown," according to The Academy website.

“The Academy is a dynamic new addition, providing an engaging city center helping to stimulate our local economy and bring more excitement to Poughkeepsie. I’m thrilled to see The Academy come to life in the heart of the City of Poughkeepsie, bringing over 60 jobs, new housing and more. We are grateful to have such incredible business owners investing so deeply in our Queen City," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro stated.

The eating and drinking destination is just steps from Poughkeepsie’s revitalized downtown district. Officials believe it will be an anchor for more growth in Poughkeepsie.

"The Academy project is a prime example of the best is yet to come for the Mid-Hudson Region. This multi-use complex will offer in a place where people can live, work and play, will be a catalyst to energize downtown Poughkeepsie and add to the city’s appeal," Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council co-chairs Marsha Gordon, President & CEO of The Business Council of Westchester and SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young said in a joint statement.

Sneak Peek Of The Academy, in Poughkeepsie, New York

Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley's Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens

