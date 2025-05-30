Small Amount of Sunscreen In New York Actually Work – What Works

If you're applying sunscreen this summer, here's a reality check. Most products on the shelf might not be doing the job you think they are.

Under 25 percent of sunscreens sold in New York effectively protect the skin.

New Study On Sunscreen In New York

That's according to the 2025 Annual Guide to Sunscreens, from activist organization the Environmental Working Group.

The guide finds that nearly 80% of sunscreens either fall short on protection or contain concerning ingredients.

Sunscreen is supposed to help defend your skin from harmful ultraviolet, or UV, radiation, prevent sunburn, help with premature aging and reduce the risk of skin cancer, the most common cancer in the U.S.

The Environmental Working Group studied over 2,200 SPF products and found only 498 met the group's standards for safety and effectiveness.

"Many sunscreens still fall short by offering misleading claims about protection, using outdated formulas, some even containing ingredients with potential health concerns," the EWG states.

The EWG says the FDA needs to act and modernize its sunscreen regulations, which haven't been updated since 1999.

Concerns about High SPF

The EWG has concerns about high SPF sunblock. High SPF claims may not always reflect the true level of UVA protection, officials warn.

Some products may use SPF "boosters" that inflate protection without actually improving safety.

What EWG Recommends

Experts recommend mineral-based formulas, particularly those with zinc oxide, for their consistent, broad-spectrum protection and safety.

CLICK HERE to find EWG verified sunscreen.

