Federal Government Owes Hundreds In Hudson Valley Over $500,000

Four Hudson Valley landowners just received over $500,000 in compensation from the federal government.

An attorney says hundreds more in the Hudson Valley may be entitled to the same amount of money.

Four Hudson Valley Landowners Just Won $532,000 From The Federal Government

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Four landowners in Dutchess and Putnam counties just received $532,226 from the federal government. Here's the backstory.

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On February 8, 2024, the federal government seized private land along an abandoned Metro-North railway corridor stretching 41.1 miles from the Beacon waterfront to the Connecticut border.

The land was taken under the National Trails System Act, which allows abandoned railroad lines to be converted into public recreational trails for hiking and biking.

The problem is that the land being converted wasn't just the railroad's. It crossed over privately owned property.

If The Government Takes Your Land Your Entitled To Compensation

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When the government takes your land, you're entitled to compensation.

Attorneys Lindsay Brinton and Meghan Largent of Lewis Rice filed claims on behalf of the landowners.

They just recovered $532,226 for four of those landowners, Lewis Rice tells Hudson Valley Post.

This is actually the second round of payouts along this same corridor. Back in September 2025, a group of eight landowners received just over $1 million.

Combined, Lewis Rice has now recovered more than $1.5 million for landowners along this trail, officials say.

Hundreds More May Be Eligible

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The attorneys tell Hudson Valley Post they're just getting started. The law firm believes hundreds of more Hudson Valley residents are eligible.

"Hundreds more in Dutchess and Putnam counties remain eligible to file claims for the compensation owed to them by the federal government. We would welcome the opportunity to help ensure they receive what they deserve," Brinton stated in a press release.

If your property runs along that old rail line and you want compensation, reach out to Lewis Rice.

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