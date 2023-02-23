Three teens are accused of breaking into a Hudson Valley man's home and attacking him.

On Wednesday, members from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of three teens following an investigation into a home invasion burglary.

Sleeping Man Attacked Inside Ulster County, New York Home

On Tuesday around 3 a.m., members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Creek Locks Road in the Town of Rosendale for the report of a home invasion.

A man called Ulster County 911 and said several unknown individuals broke into his home while he was sleeping and attacked him.

The homeowner received minor injuries as a result of being attacked for disrupting the burglary, police say. He was treated at the scene by members of Mobile Life.

3 Teens Arrested In Ulster County

Police investigated and quickly learned the alleged suspects fled the scene.

The alleged suspect's vehicle was later found driving on Interstate 587 (Colonel Chandler Drive) and was stopped by Ulster Police.

Police allege the three occupants of the vehicle committed the home invasion. Officials didn't release details about the investigation.

Isaiah R. Jackson, 19, of Tennessee and two 15-year-old boys from Troy, New York were all arrested.

All three were charged with burglary, conspiracy and attempted assault, all felonies.

The 15-year-olds were each released to their parents and issued an appearance ticket to appear at Ulster County Probation on a future date and time for potential juvenile delinquency proceedings in Ulster County Family Court.

Jackson was arraigned in the Town of Rosendale Justice Court. He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $3,000 cash, $6,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

