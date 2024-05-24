Simple Way To Avoid A Fatal Accident In New York This Weekend

This weekend is the second-deadliest holiday in the United States. Here's how you can stay safe.

New York State lawmakers are out with a very simple way how you can keep yourself and others safe this Memorial Day Weekend.

Have a Safe Ride Home

Many will enjoy this weekend with family and friends. For many, alcohol will be involved. Which is fine, as long as you don't drive drunk.

Memorial Day is the second-deadliest holiday for drivers and passengers on U.S. roadways, officials from Dutchess County told Hudson Valley Post.

"If you include alcohol in your Memorial Day weekend, please also designate a driver for a safe ride home," Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino stated.

Anyone who is planning to drink alcohol is urged to have a safe ride home.

“Designating a driver isn't just about personal safety – it's a commitment to protect everyone on the road and foster a responsible community. It's a simple act that saves lives, prevents tragedies and ensures that every journey ends safely," Serino added.

Statewide Memorial Day STOP-DWI Enforcement Effort

Extra police will be patrolling roads this weekend across New York State looking for drunk, impaired and reckless drivers.

"While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers," Dutchess County officials state.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Community Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

You can find a safe ride home with the Stop DWI app. CLICK HERE for the app.

More Simple Safety Tips

State officials also issued a number of "simple" safety tips. Tips include food preparation, water safety, avoiding tick and mosquito bites, and limiting sun exposure.

CLICK HERE for more information on these tips.

