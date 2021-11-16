Shooting Outside Hudson Valley, New York School Cancels Classes

An investigation is underway following another shooting outside a Hudson Valley school. Tuesday classes are canceled.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday around 3 p.m., there were reports of gunshots fired on Forbus Street outside of Poughkeepsie High School, according to officials from the Poughkeepsie City School District.

As a result, the district canceled classes and parent-teacher conferences at the high school that were scheduled for Tuesday.

Google

There were reports of gunshots fired on Forbus Street outside of Poughkeepsie High School

Gunshots rang out on Forbus Street in the City of Poughkeepsie near the high school. No injuries were reported, officials say.

Google

Gunshots rang out on Forbus Street in the City of Poughkeepsie near the high school. No injuries were reported

The Poughkeepsie Police Department quickly detained two people. More information wasn't released but authorities believe the two unidentified people are related to the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poughkeepsie High School building leadership followed safety procedures ensuring students and staff, still onsite, were secure using the district protocol for Hold in Place, school officials say.

Police and school officials will continue to talk until more information about the shooting is learned.

"District and Poughkeepsie Police Department leadership are in communication and will continue engagement until the magnitude of the incident that took place on Forbus Street is better understood," the Poughkeepsie City School District stated.

Google

As a precaution, while the investigation into the shooting continues, Poughkeepsie High School students were told to not report for the half-day of instruction that was scheduled for Tuesday.

Parent-Teacher Conferences scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed.

Building and District leadership is set to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the incident, identify additional procedures to further protect the entire school community, and develop a plan to support those adversely impacted by the incident, officials say.

More updates are expected on Tuesday.

In early October, a Poughkeepsie elementary school bus full of children was reportedly the target of gunshots near Poughkeepsie High School.

Ingram Publishing

Initial reports indicated that a school bus may have been targeted, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Jaroslav Frank

After the investigation police say the bus was not the intended target. No injuries were reported.

A few weeks later City of Poughkeepsie police officers and detectives responded to the Poughkeepsie High School for a large fight in progress.

Jetta Productions

The City of Poughkeepsie School Resource Detective was investigating a previous assault when a fight broke out in the main hallway, police say.

School staff would eventually clear the hallways and place the school in a “hold in place” as the matter was further investigated

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York