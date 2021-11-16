Shooting Outside Hudson Valley, New York School Cancels Classes
An investigation is underway following another shooting outside a Hudson Valley school. Tuesday classes are canceled.
On Monday around 3 p.m., there were reports of gunshots fired on Forbus Street outside of Poughkeepsie High School, according to officials from the Poughkeepsie City School District.
As a result, the district canceled classes and parent-teacher conferences at the high school that were scheduled for Tuesday.
Gunshots rang out on Forbus Street in the City of Poughkeepsie near the high school. No injuries were reported, officials say.
The Poughkeepsie Police Department quickly detained two people. More information wasn't released but authorities believe the two unidentified people are related to the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.
Poughkeepsie High School building leadership followed safety procedures ensuring students and staff, still onsite, were secure using the district protocol for Hold in Place, school officials say.
Police and school officials will continue to talk until more information about the shooting is learned.
"District and Poughkeepsie Police Department leadership are in communication and will continue engagement until the magnitude of the incident that took place on Forbus Street is better understood," the Poughkeepsie City School District stated.
As a precaution, while the investigation into the shooting continues, Poughkeepsie High School students were told to not report for the half-day of instruction that was scheduled for Tuesday.
Parent-Teacher Conferences scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed.
Building and District leadership is set to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the incident, identify additional procedures to further protect the entire school community, and develop a plan to support those adversely impacted by the incident, officials say.
More updates are expected on Tuesday.
In early October, a Poughkeepsie elementary school bus full of children was reportedly the target of gunshots near Poughkeepsie High School.
Initial reports indicated that a school bus may have been targeted, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.
After the investigation police say the bus was not the intended target. No injuries were reported.
A few weeks later City of Poughkeepsie police officers and detectives responded to the Poughkeepsie High School for a large fight in progress.
The City of Poughkeepsie School Resource Detective was investigating a previous assault when a fight broke out in the main hallway, police say.
School staff would eventually clear the hallways and place the school in a “hold in place” as the matter was further investigated
