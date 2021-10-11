Shots Reportedly Fired At Hudson Valley School Bus in New York
An elementary school bus full of children was reportedly the target of gunshots in the Hudson Valley.
"However, the investigation does NOT support such claim at this time," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated. "Witnesses describe a person running from the scene. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the confidential tip line at 845-451-7577."
On Thursday around 3 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie police officers and detectives responded to the area of Forbus Street for the report of gunshots fired.
The shooting was reported near Poughkeepsie High School, which is located on Forbus Street.
Numerous expended shell casings were located and recovered in the area of 20 Forbus Street, police say.
Initial reports indicated that a school bus may have been targeted, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.
The bus was reportedly transporting students from Morse Elementary School.
After the investigation police say the bus was not the intended target. No injuries were reported.
