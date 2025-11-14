Breaking: Deadly Shooting Inside Hudson Valley, New York Hospital

A shooting inside a well-known hospital in the Hudson Valley has left one man dead and a woman seriously injured. Here's what we know.

Police in the City of Newburgh rushed to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital Thursday night.

Shots Fired In Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital Emergency Room

Google Google loading...

Police were told a shot was fired inside the Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital emergency room lobby on Thursday, around 11 p.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the

Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Around the same time, the City of Newburgh Fire Department rushed to the hospital after a fire alarm was pulled inside the emergency room lobby.

Police say a "disorderly" person in the emergency room lobby pulled the fire alarm. When St. Luke’s security staff confronted that man, he allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked a security guard.

Disorderly Person Fatally Shot Inside Newburgh, New York Hospital, Woman Injured

Google Google loading...

The "disorderly" person has been identified by police as 45-year-old Carlos Ortiz of Newburgh.

An armed St. Luke’s security guard fired a single shot at Gomez, which "incapacitated" him, police say.

Gomez was later pronounced deceased.

A woman who was near the altercation was also injured. Her injuries appear to be "non-life-threatening," according to police. Her name or injuries weren't released.

No Charges Filed, Police Seek Witnesses

Canva Canva loading...

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The incident is being investigated by the City of Newburgh Detective Division and the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call 845-569-7519. All calls may remain anonymous.

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.

The 26 Best Regional Hospitals In New York State According to U.S. News & World Report