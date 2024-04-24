Shocking, Tragic Reason Why Upstate New York Highway Was Closed

We've learned the tragic reason why a major highway was closed in Upstate New York.

The incident happened in Albany on Tuesday around 10:43 p.m.

I-787 Northbound Closed In Albany, New York

Google Google loading...

On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., New York State Police took to X to warn about a traffic alert in Albany.

The highway was closed because someone jumped from the I-90 overpass onto the northbound lanes of I-787.

Google Google loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The man was later identified as Michael Matteo.

Former Albany Water Department Worker Arrested

Matteo was charged with grand larceny in late 2023. In 2024, he confessed to scamming out of $138,000. He admitted to taking the money for a renovation project but never finishing the job.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

He resigned from his position with the Albany Water Department in July 2023. A few weeks later, an investigation into his crime began.

Due In Court Day Of Suicide

Preparation For Michael Jackson Trial Spencer Weiner-Pool / Getty Images loading...

On the day of his death, April 23, Matteo was due in court to be sentenced, according to CBS 6 Albany. He was told he'd avoid jail time if he could pay the couple back by April 23.

If he couldn't pay the couple back in full, it was expected he'd receive a 7 year prison sentence.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know needs help you can call or text 988 24 hours a day.

When should you use the National Suicide & Crisis Hotline? If you are in doubt of reaching out, this might be your sign to just do it. Gallery Credit: Aly

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State