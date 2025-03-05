A 3-year-old was found "dirty" but "safe" after being missing for nearly a month from the Hudson Valley.

A three-year-old who's been missing for nearly a month for found safe in the Hudson Valley.

The toddler and his mother both went missing in early February.

3-Year-Old And Mother Go Missing From Westchester County, New York

According to Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace, the unnamed child and his mother "disappeared" from a temporary housing facility in Westchester County in early February.

"Investigators with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office launched a round-the-clock search effort that spanned four counties and two states, working in close partnership with multiple police departments and social services agencies," the Westchester County District Attorney's Office tells Hudson Valley Post.

Toddler Found "Dirty" But "Safe" In Queens

Following a multi-state investigation, the 3-year-old was just found at his maternal grandmother’s home in Queens.

"He was dirty but was otherwise in apparent good health," the DA's office states.

The toddler was taken to Westchester Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested

According to the Westchester County DA's office, the boy's mother and her boyfriend were both arrested.

Their names weren't released. Officials say both were taken into custody on numerous, outstanding arrest warrants for various larceny charges.

“I am relieved to hear that investigators from my office located this child and that he was found in good health. Our office worked day and night to determine his whereabouts and bring him to safety," DA Cacace said.

