Over 11,500 Jobs Lost Across New York State

Over 11,500 New Yorkers have lost their jobs this year, with the Hudson Valley hit hard by massive layoffs and WARN notices

Over 11,500 people lost their jobs across New York State this year.

11,501 Jobs Lost In New York State In 2025

Hudson Valley Post researched the up-to-date Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification (WARN) by the New York State Department of Labor.

So far in 2025, there have been 117 WARN notices which has impacted 11,501 employees.

Nearly 1,000 Impacted In The Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, 873 workers lost their jobs, according to the WARN dashboard. Of those 873, over 350 were based in Sullivan County, while over 230 worked in Orange County.

Affected Workers Per Month In New York State

March and May were the worst months for workers in the Empire State. Nearly 3,000 lost their job in May, while over 2,200 workers were impacted by WARN notices in March.

Below are the number of workers impacted each month

January: 1,794 workers

February: 1,562 workers

March: 2,278 workers

April: 1,513 workers

May: 2,796 workers

June: 735 workers

July: 686 workers

August: 137 workers

The positive news is the fact that the numbers have dropped this summer, with just 137 impacted workers during the month of August.

Biggest WARN Notices Of 2025

Below are the biggest WARN notices in terms of workers impacted:

Mulligan Security, Kings County: 409 Workers

Goldman Sachs, New York City: 338 Workers

Frito-Lay, Sullivan County: 287 Workers

Plug Power, Albany County: 278 Workers

