Shark Panic Grips Hudson Valley Spot, Swimmers Ordered Out
Swimmers raced from the water after a shark fin was spotted in the Hudson Valley.
Officials from the Lower Hudson Valley closed down a beach after reports of a shark.
Shark Reportedly Spotted At Glen Island Beach, New Rochelle, Westchester County
Westchester County officials are reportedly looking into a reported shark sighting in New Rochelle.
Swimmers were ordered out of the water Sunday afternoon after at least one swimmer thought they posted a shark fin in the water at at Glen Island Beach.
"Almost 18 years, never had a (shark) sighting here," a Westchester County Parks official told NBC.
Swimmers Ordered Out Of The Water In New Rochelle
Lifeguards ordered swimmers out of the water as a precaution. Park Rangers arrived at the scene, but were not able to confirm if there was a shark or sharks in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Sharks Might Have Been Dolphins
According to Matt Brickman of NBC, what was believed to be a shark was actually a "pod of dolphins."
"There was a shark scare at a New Rochelle beach today that turned out to be a pod of dolphins," Brickman wrote on Instagram.