Shark Panic Grips Hudson Valley Spot, Swimmers Ordered Out

Shark Panic Grips Hudson Valley Spot, Swimmers Ordered Out

Canva

Swimmers raced from the water after a shark fin was spotted in the Hudson Valley.

Officials from the Lower Hudson Valley closed down a beach after reports of a shark.

Shark Reportedly Spotted At Glen Island Beach, New Rochelle, Westchester County

Google
loading...

Westchester County officials are reportedly looking into a reported shark sighting in New Rochelle.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water Sunday afternoon after at least one swimmer thought they posted a shark fin in the water at at Glen Island Beach.

Sharks To Watch Out For In New York State

Sharks of New York

There are several species of shark in the waters around New York.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Almost 18 years, never had a (shark) sighting here," a Westchester County Parks official told NBC.

Swimmers Ordered Out Of The Water In New Rochelle

Westchester County
loading...

Lifeguards ordered swimmers out of the water as a precaution. Park Rangers arrived at the scene, but were not able to confirm if there was a shark or sharks in the area.

Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State

No injuries were reported.

Sharks Might Have Been Dolphins

According to Matt Brickman of NBC, what was believed to be a shark was actually a "pod of dolphins."

Follow Us on Nextdoor

"There was a shark scare at a New Rochelle beach today that turned out to be a pod of dolphins," Brickman wrote on Instagram.

These Beaches Are Bacteria Hotspots

New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots"

The information is according to the Surfrider Foundation.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State

World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

The Best Lake Towns in America to Call Home

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in

Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Westchester County

More From Hudson Valley Post