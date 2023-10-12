‘Senseless Fatal Road Rage’ Crash In Hudson Valley, New York

A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for a "senseless" road rage death.

On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 26-year-old Anthony Jones of Walden was sentenced following what his office called a "senseless" road rage death.

Orange County Man Sentenced For "Senseless Fatal Road Rage Case"

Jones was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for second-degree manslaughter and six years in prison for second-degree assault the sentences to run concurrently.

Jones was found guilty in August after a jury trial of all counts against him.

“This case is a reminder of the incredible tragedy that can be wrought in the blink of an eye,” Hoovler said. “While the sentence imposed in this case can never bring back the lives of those who were killed by the defendant’s reckless actions, it nevertheless holds the defendant accountable for his consequential choices. I hope that the sentence imposed in this case offers some degree of closure to the families of the victims."

Orange County Man Convicted Of Manslaughter

The guilty verdict comes following a road rage crash that killed three people driving in a van and injured many others.

Walden, New York Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 4

On August 4, 2021, New York State Police at Middletown investigated a motor vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill between exits 118 and 119.

Jones was the sole occupant and driver of a Ford Escape. He became angry at the van driver carrying eight people while heading east on Route 17.

In a fit of road rage, Jones drove his Ford into the van. The collision resulted in the deaths of three occupants of the van, including the driver, and serious physical injuries to four other occupants of the van.

DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As 'Deadly Weapon,' 3 Killed

The collision resulted in the deaths of 36-year-old Maria Abrigo Morocho, Jorge Eduardo Paqui Gualan,30, and 48-year-old Nelson Ivan Vivar Campoverde. All three are from Middletown, New York.

“An automobile easily transforms into a deadly weapon when it is used recklessly,” Hoovler said. “Deaths and serious injuries caused by ‘road rage’ incidents are as tragic as they are preventable. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this incident and those whose lives have been forever altered by this collision."

Jones Involved In Second Road Rage Crash

Jones was involved in another road rage incident in the Town of Crawford after the fatal road-rage crash, according to the Orange County DA's office.

Details of the other incident weren't released to the public but presented as evidence in the trial against Jones.

