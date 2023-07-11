Secret Way To Add $10,000 Value In To Your Home In New York State

A few recent studies show some very simple ways you can increase or severely decrease the value of your home in New York State.

Zillow recently looked into how colors inside and outside your home impact the value of your home.

Best Colors To Add Value To Your Home In Your Kitchen, Living Room, and Bathroom In New York State

"Buyers have been exposed to dark gray spaces through home improvement TV shows and their social media feeds, but they're likely drawn to charcoal on a psychological level," Color psychology specialist and interior designer in Albany, New York Mehnaz Khan said. "Gray is the color of retreat. As we come out of the pandemic and return to our hectic lives, buyers want home to be a refuge. They want to withdraw and escape from the uncertainty of the outside world, and rooms enveloped in dark gray can create that feeling of security."

New York Homeowners: These Are the Colors You Should And Should Not Paint Your Door

"Paint is a relatively affordable and easy change, yet it has an outsized impact on a buyer's perception of the home," Zillow's home trends expert Amanda Pendleton sai . "People don't buy homes every day, so they're trying to quickly process a lot of complex information in an area where they don't have a lot of experience. That uncertainty is likely why buyers rely on color as a powerful visual signal that a home is modern and up-to-date, or tired and needs maintenance. That first impression contributes to their overall feelings about a home and ultimately, how much they're willing to pay for it."

Hudson Valley Real Estate Agent Philip Szumlaski was impressed with the study's findings.

"That’s quite the return on a $30 dollar can of paint! In a blow to canaries and sunflowers, Zillow also found that houses painted yellow sold for US$3,000 less than expected," Szumlaski said.

