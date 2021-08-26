Secret Trick To Get Free Starbucks in New York And Hudson Valley

Here's how you can get free drinks from Starbucks across New York State.

A TikTok video went viral when a user told the world about how to get free Starbucks refills. TikTok user @BestofTarget asked a Target Starbucks employee if a rumor about free refills at Target Starbucks was true.

"Yes," the worker said. "Only for hot coffee, iced coffee, and our iced tea."

Hudson Valley Post did some research and turns out this free refill hack also should work at most Starbucks across New York State, not just ones located inside Target.

The catch is you must be a Starbucks Rewards member and you can only get a free refill during the same store visit to participating Starbucks stores.

"To be eligible for free refill(s) of hot or iced brewed coffee or tea, you must scan the member barcode in the App prior to purchasing your beverage and again when you request your refill or pay for your beverage using your registered Starbucks Card and scan the same card again when you requesting your hot or iced brewed coffee or tea refill," Starbucks states about a free refill of hot or iced brewed coffee and tea.

Your initial drink, the one you paid for, can be whatever you want. But the free refill will be your choice of coffee or tea

"When you use your registered Starbucks Card or Mobile app to purchase a beverage and then present that same Starbucks Card or Mobile app, you can get free refills of brewed coffee (hot, Iced Coffee or Cold Brew), and tea (hot or iced, not including lemonade) during the same store visit regardless of the original beverage at participating Starbucks stores," Starbucks writes.

Free refills are not available in the Drive-Thru. Once you leave a store, Starbucks considered your visit over and any subsequent coffee or tea refill would be considered a new purchase.

Customers without a registered account may purchase a refill at a reduced price, officials say.

