Secret cameras may soon issue instant $250 tickets to parked cars in New York.

As New York State officials continue to fight for Congestion Pricing, some lawmakers are pushing other ways to improve traffic safety.

New York lawmakers hope for a $35 million pilot project to install 150 cameras in New York City to target drivers who double park or park illegally, the Gothamist reports.

Queens Assemblymember Steven Raga is leading a group of New York Democrats in pushing for the pilot program. He hopes the cameras will be included in the New York State budget.

“With the overwhelming increase of cars on our roads, manual enforcement has not been able to meet the demand to combat double parking and illegal parking,” Raga wrote in a letter to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

New Yorkers Could Be Fined Up To $250

Raga says the secret cameras should be placed in New York City's busiest neighborhoods.

"These bad actors rarely face violations, allowing chaos and safety hazards to persist for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists," Raga said.

Around 150 cameras will help catch drivers who double park, park in bus or bike lanes, or other illegal parking, Raga believes.

"Not only are these violations not captured adequately, but it would also be impossible to do so manually, highlighting the need for automated curb enforcement," Raga adds.

The US Sun reports tickets could cost $250.

