Schools Across Hudson Valley Are Closing Due To COVID-19

Schools in Orange, Dutchess and Putnam counties are reporting new COVID-19 cases that are forcing some schools to close.

The Mahopac Central School District told residents they were notified of what's described as "a small number of confirmed positive Covid-19 cases" coming from individuals at Lakeview Elementary School and Mahopac Middle School.

"These individuals are currently quarantined and in compliance as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, we must maintain their confidentiality, which prevents us from further identifying the individuals," Mahopac Central School District wrote in a message to the community.

As a result, both schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials say.

"Due to staffing challenges arising from New York State's Contract Tracing program and other, unrelated absences, All Lakeview and Mahopac Middle School students will participate in remote learning tomorrow and Wednesday. Students and staff members who were determined to have direct exposure to an individual will be contacted separately by a school district staff member. If you do not receive such a call, this means that based on the guidance received from the Putnam County Department of Health, your child, or you as a staff member, did not meet the criteria. Those exposed to an individual will be guided by the Department of Health for testing and quarantine requirements. We ask for your cooperation to follow all guidance provided."

The Monroe Central School District also learned on Monday that Pine Tree Elementary School has one positive case and one presumed case of COVID-19.

The Pine Tree Elementary school building will be closed for the remainder of the week to allow for contact tracing and additional safety and health protocols. All Pine Tree students and staff will be on a fully remote schedule until next week, officials say.

Also in Orange County, two students from the SUNY Orange Newburgh campus tested positive for the virus. Officials also learned an additional group of students and instructors were or may have been, exposed to a COVID-positive individual at an off-campus learning experience.

"Those students and instructors who were, or possibly were, exposed to a COVID-positive individual, have been advised to quarantine for 14 days and undergo testing. Their quarantine periods will end Oct. 14 and 15. The Orange County Department of Health is handling contact tracing and will notify us regarding additional possible exposures, as well as the receipt of any positive tests from students or instructors," the college wrote on its website. "None of the exposures that have led us to this decision occurred on campus. However, some of those students were on the Newburgh campus on the day or days after having unknowingly interacted with a positive individual in the course of their off-campus academic pursuits. All of the active cases and exposures can be traced to one specific location."

In Dutchess County, The Arlington Central School District learned on Monday around 2:30 p.m. an individual at Union Vale Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual was last at the school on Friday, Oct. 2.

"The proper Department of Health (DOH) and district protocols have been followed to isolate the individual diagnosed with COVID-19 and to identify close contacts. Anyone identified as a close contact will and/or has received personal notification from the DOH with further instructions. Unless otherwise notified, you have NOT been identified as a close contact and do NOT need to quarantine or be tested at this time," Arlington Central School District Superintendent Larry Licopoli said.