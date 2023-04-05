‘New Low’ Many More Schools In New York Deal With Shooting Threats

Over 50 more school districts across New York State received a call stating there was a shooter inside the school.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says dozens of schools across New York dealt with swatting threats on Tuesday.

Over 50 New York School Districts Receive School Shooting Threats

Hochul confirmed than 50 school districts across New York received disturbing threats including in Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country.

"I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school - swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families," Hochul stated.

Disturbing "Swatting" Threats Made in Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and North Country

Hochul directed New York State Police to investigate the threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the callers.

"I have directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve," Hochul said.

New York State Police Rush To Over 200 Schools

The swatting calls began last week across New York State, days after the deadly school shooting in Nashville. Hochul said 36 schools in the Mid Hudson and Albany regions received fake reports about an active shooter situation last week.

Hudson Valley Post learned schools in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties all dealt with threats.

The New York State United Teachers called the incidents a new low, stating:

As our nation reels and mourns schoolchildren lost in yet another mass shooting, today’s incidents are a new low in callousness and depravity. These swatting attacks endanger our brave members of law enforcement, terrorize children, educators and parents, and waste valuable resources. We know the FBI and local law enforcement are doing everything they can to catch these perpetrators, and we look forward to the day when they are brought to justice.”

School Shooting Threats Made In Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties

New York State Police did not confirm where threats were made. However, Hudson Valley Post has learned schools in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties all dealt with threats.

One of those fake calls was made around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Putnam Valley High School.

"An anonymous call was made directly to law enforcement, fictitiously reporting a shooting at Putnam Valley High School. In response to this call, law enforcement officials and school district personnel immediately reacted and placed the High School into Lockdown," the Putnam Valley Central School District Superintendent states in a message to the community.

No threat was found.

"It quickly became known that Putnam Valley was one of many school districts in the region and across the country to receive the same message," the Superintendent adds.

Netherwood Elementary School Incident

Netherwood Elementary School in Hyde Park also dealt with a school shooting threat.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Division investigated and determined "there is no danger to any students or staff at the school related to this specific incident."

