Saucy Scandal: New Yorkers Are Still Fighting Over This

If you want to start a heated debate in New York State, don’t bring up politics. Bring up what you dip your Buffalo wings in.

This debate is so heated (pun always intended) that New York's Gov. is getting involved.

Buffalo Wings Born In Buffalo, New York

Google Google loading...

Did you know that the Buffalo Wings were born in Buffalo? They were invented at the historic Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York back in 1964.

The wings were spicy, crispy, and always served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

When the wing was invented, blue cheese was the only approved dipping sauce.

Canva Canva loading...

Ranch wasn't a thought.

If you walk into any bar in Buffalo, order wings, and ask for ranch, be prepared to get side-eye, or even worse.

But not everyone prefers blue cheese over ranch. Especially if you live outside of Buffalo.

Ranch has become the preferred choice for some because it's creamy, cool, and has a way less funky taste compared to blue cheese.

Canva Canva loading...

For many younger New Yorkers ranch is their go-to dipping sauce. Sorry to disappoint, but I too prefer ranch. This really angers my brother who went to college in Western New York.

Ranch Vs Blue Cheese Debate Continues

Canva Canva loading...

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Now it's a dipping sauce war from the traditionalists who see blue cheese as sacred, and the ranch revolutionaries who just want what they like and wonder why do others care what other people eat?

Does Gov. Hochul Use Ranch?

Canva Canva loading...

This week, a photo caught New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's eye. The photo said, "Hochul uses Ranch!!"

Hochul, who was born in Buffalo, set the record straight to make sure her fellow New Yorkers know she has "NEVER used ranch" over blue cheese for her wings.

5 Things You Don't Know About Chicken Wings

5 Things You Don't Know About Chicken Wings Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

We Eat A Lot of Chicken Wings, But How Often?

We Eat A Lot of Chicken Wings, But How Often? These 11 responses on Reddit basically cover it. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Reddit

10 Best Finger-Licking Chicken Wings in New York