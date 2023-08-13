‘Rush’ Restaurant Opening First New York Location in Poughkeepsie

An innovative new restaurant is getting ready to open its very first New York location in Dutchess County.

Recently, most of the news has been about restaurants that are closing up shop, so it's exciting to hear that a new restaurant is opening up in the Hudson Valley. While this new eatery may be new to us, the concept was actually launched in Colorado back in 2004 by a former finance guy who transplanted himself out west after escaping the hustle and bustle of New York City.

Poughkeepsie Location Under Construction

According to the company's social media accounts, the new restaurant was supposed to open in mid-July. However, a recent update announced that while construction was "moving along", the restaurant would more likely open in mid-August. The new location's Google listing states the grand opening will be on September 1.

Where is the new restaurant?

The new eatery will be located in the Shoppes at South Hills near the former Burlington. It will take the place of Peach Wave, a short-lived frozen yogurt chain that first occupied the spot. While the Burlington next door is currently closed, there is a proposal to transform it into a self-storage facility.

What is this new restaurant and what food do they serve?

The new restaurant is officially called Rush Bowls and will sell smoothies, fruit bowls and other healthy treats. According to its website, the company offers "meals crafted from the finest fruit, topped with granola & honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle."

The bowl craze continues

In June Playa Bowls opened a new location just north of the South Hills in the Oakwood Commons on Route 9. There's also a Vitality Bowls a block away on Route 9 across from Kohl's. Acai bowls and smoothies seem to be as popular now as frozen yogurt spots were in the 2010s. With food tastes trending towards healthy eating, a bowl with fruit and granola has become a popular option. Just how long the fad will continue, however, is anyone's guess.

Grand opening specials

Rush Bowls has invited customers to follow their Instagram account to see the progress of construction and learn more about opening day. The restaurant has teased that it will give visitors a chance to "snag a free bowl" when it opens sometime in the next few weeks.

Other locations

While this is the first Rush Bowls to open in New York State, the company has dozens of locations scattered throughout much of the United States. According to the company's website, there are currently no other New York locations slated to open, however, several New Jersey restaurants are slated to launch later this year.

