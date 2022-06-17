Rockland County, NY Father Killed in Head-On Orange County Crash

A Hudson Valley father was killed in a head-on crash in Orange County on the Palisades. Three others were injured.

On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange and Rockland counties confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orange County, on the border with Rockland County.

New York State Police Respond To Fatal Crash at Orange, Rockland County Border

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, at approximately 4:47 a.m. New York State Police from the Haverstraw and Monroe barracks responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the Palisades Parkway near exit 18 in the town of Highlands.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the northbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2006 Toyota TC.

The northbound exit 18 ramp was closed until about 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Head-On Accident in Town of Highlands, New York Kills Spring Valley, New York Man

The 1998 Toyota Corolla was driven by 67-year-old Hugo Vasquez of Spring Valley, police say. Vasquez was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police.

"RIP. Uncle Hugo. May God of strength. To all his children sisters and family," Kenneth Nova wrote on Facebook.

3 Injured In Head-On Palisades Parkway Crash

The driver of the Toyota, a 46-year-old man from Spring Valley, was transported to Garnet Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

His two passengers were transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

There were no signs of impairment involved in the head-on collision, according to New York State Police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and police are hoping to speak with any witnesses.

"Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed either of these vehicles prior to the crash are asked to contact Senior Investigator Carmen Goffredo or Investigator Eric Haydt at 845-364-0200," New York State Police stated.

