New York Supermarkets With The Highest Quality Meat Departments
Paying more for groceries? You'd better get the best meat. These NY supermarkets were just ranked for having the highest quality meat departments.
With grocery prices on the rise, Chowhound determined the best supermarkets with the highest quality meats.
Because if you're going to pay high prices, you might as well get quality!
These New York Supermarkets Serve The Best Quality Meat
Chowhound named 12 grocery chains known for it's high quality meat departments. Of those 12, eight have ties to the Empire State.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
Below are the supermarkets in New York that made the list.
8 New York Grocery Chains With The Highest Quality Meat Departments
The list was crafted on several factors, including the source of the meat, the conditions the animals were raised in, the treatment of the meat by the market, the attentiveness of the staff, customer reviews, professional evaluations, and store policies regarding sourcing, feed, and treatment.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
14 Foods That Are Illegal To Eat In New York
As many fire up the grill, with the help of Chowhound, Hudson Valley Post learned there are a number of items that are actually illegal to BBQ in New York.
Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State
14 Foods That Are Illegal To Eat In New York
Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber-Buddy
Highly Restricted or Banned Foods and Drinks in the U.S.
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries
14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention
Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps