‘River In The Sky’ Targets New York—What You Should Know

A powerful weather system is creeping toward New York, and it's bringing heat, humidity, and more. Here's when it hits the Hudson Valley.

This upcoming week is expected to be the warmest of the year, so far. Temps could reach 115 degrees in Texas and the 80s in the Hudson Valley.

Humidity Rising In Hudson Valley As Atmospheric River Flows North

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll believes it should be a nice week in the region, but humidity is returning.

According to Noll, it's going to get hotter, more humid, and wetter this week across the Hudson Valley.

The reason, an "atmospheric river" that's heading north.

"Humidity, however, will be on the rise. You may start to feel it on Tuesday, but especially from Thursday through Saturday," Noll wrote in his newsletter. "It comes as an atmospheric river—like a river in the sky—moves up the Eastern Seaboard, towing moist air from the Caribbean Sea."

This "atmospheric river" caused tornadoes and flooding in the southeast and Florida last week, Noll notes.

High-Lows For Hudson Valley

Below are the highs and lows expected for the region for the week.

