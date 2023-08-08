Rhode Island Dad Nearly Dies In Front Of Son In Upstate New York

Quick-acting officers and two Hudson Valley residents saved a man from tragedy.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed a father was saved from drowning.

On Sunday, July 20, at about 2:45 p.m., Deputy Sean Grady and Detective Eric Breihof were on Marine Patrol duty on Swinging Bridge Lake when they heard a child screaming for help.

The deputies noticed a young boy in the water yelling to his father who was partially submerged, police say.

The officers brought their patrol boat around and extended a telescoping boat hook which the victim managed to grab onto.

The victim was brought to shore where two local residents helped pull the man up on the dock.

The father was later identified as 48-year-old Thomas P. Proppe who was visiting Sullivan County from Cranston, RI.

Proppe told officers he and his 8-year-old son were kayaking when the wake of a passing motorboat swamped their vessel.

The son was wearing a life jacket and managed to swim free. Proppe wasn't wearing a life jacket. He got his legs tangled and had trouble keeping his head above the water, police say.

Sheriff Mike Schiff acknowledged the actions of his Marine Patrol Unit and thanked the two good Samaritans for their help with the rescue. “Please use caution on our waterways”, said the Sheriff. “We were very fortunate to avoid a tragedy in this case”.

