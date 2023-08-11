Rhinebeck Ruckus With Elderly Man at Farmer’s Market

The Rhinebeck police were forced to intervene when an 83-year-old get into an altercation at the farmer's market.

The fight, as you might have guessed, was over politics. According to The Daily Beast, a former candidate for county legislator and congressional hopeful decided to crash a table set up by the Rhinebeck Democratic Committee. Members of the group claim that Frank Stoppenbach set up right next to them and began intercepting people at the table, causing confusion about their message.

Stoppenbach, an RFK Jr. supporter, was allegedly spreading misinformation about vaccines and the Coronavirus. Larry Cox, who was one of the democrats set up at the market, says that Stoppenbach was causing lots of confusion.

When people came up, he talked to them about, you know, vaccines are bad, and masking is bad, and all the stuff that RFK says... The problem is that, being right next to us, people were thinking that he was part of us.

The altercation escalated when an anti-Kennedy sign was placed in front of Stoppenbach. That's when police were called in to intervene.

Stoppenbach doesn't understand why there can't be a debate over who the Democratic presidential candidate will be and says he has a right to be heard. Members of the Rhinebeck Democratic Committee say they have no problem with him expressing his opinion, they just wanted him to move to a different area so as to not interfere with their approved space at the market.

This will certainly not be the last political scuffle we'll be forced to report on as we head toward an already heated election cycle. The ironic thing about all of this is that New York is pretty inconsequential when it comes to presidential elections. It's highly unlikely the Empire State will play much into the final decision, as the state is almost guaranteed to cast its electoral votes for whomever the mainstream Democratic candidate winds up being. The last time New York voted for a Republican presidential candidate was when Ronald Regan won by a very slim margin in 1984. Since then the state has grown more and more blue with Joe Biden becoming the first candidate to earn over five million votes in 2020. Instead, it's local and state politics that are the real battleground, something that most political-focused people seem to forget.

According to witnesses, the scuffle at the Rhinebeck farmer's market ended without any physical altercation. Stoppenbach is considering whether he will return to the market, telling the Daily Beast, "I’m 83 years old, so I don’t quite have the energy I did when I was a young guy running for Congress... but you never know."

