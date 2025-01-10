Retail Stores Beloved By New Yorkers Closing 100 Stores
Officials from Kohl's and Macy's announced a massive number of closures.
Nearly 100 locations combined are closing nationwide. Will your go-to location in New York soon close for good?
Macy's Enters "Bold New Chapter"
On Thursday, Macy's confirmed the closure of 66 locations nationwide, as the company enters a "Bold New Chapter."
9 Macy's Locations Are Closing
In total nine of the 66 closing locations are in New York State. Below are the locations.
“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores," Macy's CEO Tony Spring stated.
Kohl's Closing Nearly 30 Locations Nationwide
Also on Thursday, Kohl's announced that 27 locations will close by April 2025.
The company called these stores "underperforming locations."
"We always take these decisions very seriously," Kohl's CEO stated. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."
Most locations will close in early 2025.
Below are the locations that are closing:
Alabama
Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.
Arkansas
Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.
California
Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.
Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real
Fremont - 43782 Christy St.
Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.
Napa - 1116 1st St.
Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.
Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way
San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.
San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.
Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.
Colorado
Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.
Georgia
Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.
Idaho
Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.
Illinois
Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59
Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.
Massachusetts
Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.
New Jersey
East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.
Ohio
Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.
Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.
Oregon
Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.
Pennsylvania
Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.
Texas
North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.
Utah
Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT
Virginia
Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.
Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz
Thankfully Kohl's decided to not close any New York locations. However, several closing stores are near the Empire State.
