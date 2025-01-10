Retail Stores Beloved By New Yorkers Closing 100 Stores

Officials from Kohl's and Macy's announced a massive number of closures.

Nearly 100 locations combined are closing nationwide. Will your go-to location in New York soon close for good?

Macy's Enters "Bold New Chapter"

Macy's Lowers Total Sales Forecast As Third Quarter Sales Down Over 4 Percent Getty Images loading...

On Thursday, Macy's confirmed the closure of 66 locations nationwide, as the company enters a "Bold New Chapter."

9 Macy's Locations Are Closing

In total nine of the 66 closing locations are in New York State. Below are the locations.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores," Macy's CEO Tony Spring stated.

Kohl's Closing Nearly 30 Locations Nationwide

Kohl's Reports 4th Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

Also on Thursday, Kohl's announced that 27 locations will close by April 2025.

The company called these stores "underperforming locations."

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Kohl's CEO stated. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

Most locations will close in early 2025.

Below are the locations that are closing:

Kohl's Reports 4th Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

Alabama

Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.

Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz

Thankfully Kohl's decided to not close any New York locations. However, several closing stores are near the Empire State.

