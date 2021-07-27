We are just a few months away from a major change to five New York area codes, including 845 and 914.

On July 16, 2020, the FCC adopted an order approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16, 2022. The Order requires all telecommunications carriers, interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol providers, and one-way VoIP providers to make any network changes necessary to ensure that users can dial 988 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022.

In order for 988 to work in 82 area codes across 36 states, every customer with a number in those area codes with seven-digit local dialing must be transitioned to 10-digit dialing.

In New York residents with 516, 607, 716, 845 or 914 area codes will need to dial the full 10-digit number for every call starting October 24, 2021.

New Yorkers with those area codes are told to start dialing with 10 digits now so you are ready in October.

"Effective October 24, 2021, 10-digit dialing will be mandatory for all local calls in the 845 area code. Orange County 911 is prepared for the change," Orange County 911 recently wrote on Facebook to remind residents about the switch. "Are you prepared?"

Orange County 911 shared the following photos with more information about the dialing switch.

Orange County Ready For Mandatory Change To Many New York Phone Numbers

