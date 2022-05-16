Recall: ‘Metal’ May Be Found in Popular Candy Sold in New York

A variety of popular candy sold in New York State has been recalled after some customers found unwanted metal with their candy.

On Friday, May 13, the Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies. The candy has been recalled due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag, according to the FDA.

"We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date," the FDA stated in a Recall Safety Alert.

The recalled Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers were manufactured by a third party and distributed across the United States, including New York, as well as Canada, and Mexico.

The products subject to this recall in the U.S. are described below. On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table below:

FDA FDA loading...

Mars Wrigley Confectionery tells customers they should not eat the recalled candy. Officials recommend you toss the candy. Retailers are told to remove the recalled products from store shelves.

"Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it," Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC stated in the FDA Recall Safety Alert.

FDA FDA loading...

Anyone with questions can contact Mars Wrigley by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-usExternal.

A Sweet Escape: Candytopia Returns to New York Have you ever dreamed of scoring your own Golden Ticket to eat your way through Candyland? You can at Candytopia coming to New York.