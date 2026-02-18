Shocking Reason Why Bats, Critters Are Now Invading New York Homes

That brutal cold snap hitting the Hudson Valley is now causing a new headache for homeowners, as wildlife is moving in.

Wildlife experts tell Hudson Valley Post the historic, never-ending cold snap most of New York dealt with this winter isn't just making residents miserable.

Hudson Valley Homes Suddenly Dealing With New Winter Invasion

It’s now driving bats, rodents, and raccoons straight into people’s homes.

According to Josh Fogle of Critter Control’s Northeast region, calls from local homeowners are surging as animals desperately search for heat.

Experts tell us that the prolonged stretch of freezing temperatures forced animals to look for warm, sheltered spaces.

That includes attics, basements, and crawl spaces. Your warm home is basically a five-star hotel for critters trying to survive the cold.

How Are They Getting Into Your Home?

Small openings in roofs, vents, siding, chimneys, and foundation gaps become entry points during extreme cold.

Once inside, animals like bats and rodents will nest in insulation, while raccoons often settle into attics where it’s dry and warm.

Food sources like pet food, garbage cans, and bird feeders placed close to homes can also unintentionally attract wildlife closer to the structure.

Mistakes Homeowners Make

Critter Control tells Hudson Valley Post that the biggest mistake a homeowner can make right now is trying to handle these home invaders themselves.

Experts also say you should never feed wild animals, never interact with them, and never attempt to force them out on your own.

That can make the situation worse, cause property damage, and in some cases, even create health risks.

Things You Should Not Ignore

Experts say don't ignore strange scratching in walls or ceilings, foul or musty odors, droppings, insulation damage, or unexplained noises at night.

All are major red flags that animals may already be inside.

Bats in particular may leave behind a strong ammonia-like smell from guano, while rodents tend to create chewing noises and visible entry holes.

What To Do

Experts recommend sealing cracks and holes around the home’s exterior, securing vents and chimneys with proper covers, trimming tree branches away from the roofline, and keeping garbage sealed tightly.

Regular inspections of attics and basements can also stop a small issue from becoming a full-blown infestation during extreme weather.

If you ignore the warning signs, you may not just be dealing with the cold this winter, but some very unwanted houseguests.

