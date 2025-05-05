REAL ID Chaos Hits New York: What Happens If You Miss Deadline

The deadline to get your updated ID is hours away.

The REAL ID deadline is Wednesday.

Real ID In New York State Is Approaching

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

The Trump administration confirms all states will need to comply by the May 7th deadline.

After the May 7th deadline, all New Yorkers traveling will need to have a REAL ID to pass through TSA security checkpoints for both domestic and international travel.

A REAL ID is an enhanced security driver's license that will be needed to board any domestic airline flight in lieu of a passport.

Some states are complaining of long lines at local DMVs as many scramble to get their new IDs before the deadline.

One Hudson Valley resident told Hudson Valley Post she tried to make an appointment at her local DMV and was told she couldn't get an appointment until the end of July!

"Appointments are recommended. Expect delays due to high volume," the Orange County DMV warns residents trying to update their ID.

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

I updated my ID the last time my license needed to be renewed. For research, I looked up the next available Enhanced or Real ID License appointment at my Hudson Valley DMV office.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

The first available appointment is July 30!

What Happens if You Don't Get A REAL ID In New York

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

With appointments that backed up, it appears many New Yorkers won't get their Real ID by Wednesday's deadline.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

If you don't get the REAL ID by the deadline, you must bring an Enhanced ID, passport, or another form of federally compliant identification in order to board any flight in New York State and across the nation.

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided. Gallery Credit: Canva

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries