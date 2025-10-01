Mysterious Illness Sparks Panic At Upstate New York School

A sudden, mysterious illness has struck a student in Upstate New York, leaving parents alarmed and officials investigating. Find out what’s happening at the school.

According to the New York State Department of Health, typhoid fever "is an uncommon disease" with only a handful of cases occurring in New York each year.

year.

Rare Case Of Typhoid Fever Confirmed In Upstate New York Student

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Albany County Department of Health has confirmed a case of typhoid fever at Guilderland Elementary School.

Officials say the unnamed student is receiving care, recovering well, and will stay home until cleared by their doctor and the health department.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"At this time, no additional cases have been identified and the risk to our school community is considered low. Although the person did not have symptoms at school, typhoid bacteria can sometimes be spread through stool even without symptoms," the Guilderland Central School District stated.

What is Typhoid Fever?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi.

It's very rare in the United States. Typically, it is only linked to international travel. School officials didn't release information about the student's recent travels.

Infection happens when someone consumes food or water contaminated with stool from an infected person. Most cases are mild and treatable with antibiotics. Serious illness is uncommon.

Common Symptoms

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Symptoms typically appear 1–3 weeks after exposure and can include:

Fever

Headache

Stomach pain

Diarrhea or constipation

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of appetite

Light pink “rose-colored” spots on the chest or stomach

What You Should Do

If your child shows any of these symptoms, contact your doctor and mention possible typhoid exposure. Keep sick children home until they are well and cleared by a doctor.

Keep Reading:

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.

12 New York Hospitals Receive Highest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.