“Queen Of New York” Gruesomely Murdered In Hudson Valley

A celeb from the Hudson Valley was found murdered in her car.

Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead In Car On Highway

New information is being released involving a fatal shooting in the Lower Hudson Valley.

The Westchester County Police Department found a 33-year-old woman from Mount Vernon dead inside her car on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County on Sunday.

She was found in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to her head. On Monday, the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed she died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe the 33-year-old was targeted.

"Preliminary investigation determined that the woman was likely targeted for violence and her death was not a random act," the Westchester County Police Department stated in a press release.

Victim Identified As Social Media Influencer

Police later identified her as Ariela Mejia-Polanco.

Hudson Valley Post has learned Mejia-Polanco is as a social media influencer known for her fashion. She's also known as Ariiela La Langosta, with half-a-million followers on Instagram.

The Dominican influencer was also known for her modeling and performing, having collaborated with the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. She starred in 6ix9ine's "Wapae" music video in 2023.

The controversial rapper and former gang member known mourned the death on social media calling her a "tremendous woman," the "queen of New York, and his "sister."

Anyone with tips on this case are told to come forward.

